Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,661 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 256.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $386.65. 1,388,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,575. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.40 and its 200-day moving average is $395.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $309.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

