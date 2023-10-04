McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.8% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.
In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MCD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.08. 471,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,831. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $232.08 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $185.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.38.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.
