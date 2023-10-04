Meitav Investment House Ltd. Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.22 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

