Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.9% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 62,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,549,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,107,391. The stock has a market cap of $237.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

