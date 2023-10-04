Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 327 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,245,185,000 after buying an additional 671,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.