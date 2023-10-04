Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $790,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.37. The company had a trading volume of 162,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,208. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.14. The stock has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.