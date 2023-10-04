Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 10,417 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,657 shares of company stock worth $50,593,101. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $378.60. 1,636,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,831,944. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.21. The company has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.03.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

