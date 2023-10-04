Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 96,655 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,415,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,738,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

