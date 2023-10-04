Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 2,378 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Target makes up about 0.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Target by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $105.75 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

