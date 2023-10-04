United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 188.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.26.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.39. 320,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,376. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.78. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.54 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

