10,216 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Acquired by Kaye Capital Management

Kaye Capital Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Kaye Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,186,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,929 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,194,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,346,000 after purchasing an additional 987,365 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,274,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,505,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,100,000 after purchasing an additional 191,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,213,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 224,121 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 423,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,179. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

