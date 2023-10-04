Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.2% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 724,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,779,000 after buying an additional 72,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

TMO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $498.87. The stock had a trading volume of 339,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

