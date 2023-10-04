Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,308. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.58.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

