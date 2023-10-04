Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,101 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.6% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 40,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $87,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.39. 1,065,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,964. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.