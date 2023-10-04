Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.7% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,042.0% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 478,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,367 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 793,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,650,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,422,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,958,567. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

