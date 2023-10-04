Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $817.09. 430,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The company has a market cap of $337.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $859.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $780.76.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

