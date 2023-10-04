Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $5.19 on Wednesday, hitting $820.02. 355,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,879. The firm has a market cap of $338.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $859.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $780.76. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

