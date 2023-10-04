Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. 922,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,191. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

