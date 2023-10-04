Evensky & Katz LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.71. 486,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,889. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

