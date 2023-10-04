AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $658,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,886.00 to $3,006.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,803.12.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AZO traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,474.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,206. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,509.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,518.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,165.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $40.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.