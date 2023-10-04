SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.20. 3,915,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014,724. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.80 and its 200 day moving average is $181.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

