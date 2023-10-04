Carlson Capital Management Invests $229,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $8.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $626.40. 177,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,282. The business has a 50-day moving average of $663.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $604.10. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.50.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

