BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock remained flat at $8.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,031. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 69.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 1,051.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 41.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

