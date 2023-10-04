Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 463 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $5.74 on Wednesday, hitting $570.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,673. The stock has a market cap of $252.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $554.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

