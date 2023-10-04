Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. 109,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,429. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

