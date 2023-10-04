Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.56. The stock had a trading volume of 427,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,022. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

