Allen Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $72.89. 3,591,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,146. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.34 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

