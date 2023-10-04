Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.7% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,247,981,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.33. 12,638,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,574,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.05 and its 200 day moving average is $182.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

