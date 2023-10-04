Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after acquiring an additional 249,501 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,852,057 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.56. The company had a trading volume of 662,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $429.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

