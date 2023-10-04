iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lifted by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $171.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.05 and a 200-day moving average of $182.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

