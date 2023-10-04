iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.28. 9,421,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,548,867. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

