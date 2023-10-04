Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 5.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $93,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 533,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after acquiring an additional 69,695 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 251,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 95,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.73. 403,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

