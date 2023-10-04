Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,042.0% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 478,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,367 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 793,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,620. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.