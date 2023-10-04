Carlson Capital Management Acquires 1,215 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.22. 2,358,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,951,620. The company has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.