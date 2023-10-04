Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,925 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,662,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 891.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,994. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.16.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

