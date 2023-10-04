Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Increased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $907,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,980,283 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX traded up $4.41 on Wednesday, hitting $349.56. The company had a trading volume of 219,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,388. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

