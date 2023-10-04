Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 47,823 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,823 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $19,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.23 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GIS

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.