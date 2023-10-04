MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.69. 1,633,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.64. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.37 and a one year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

