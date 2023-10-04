Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 206 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.36.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $206.53. The stock had a trading volume of 228,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,152. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

