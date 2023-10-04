Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $389.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,994. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

