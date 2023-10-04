NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.4 %

COP stock opened at $117.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $140.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average is $108.72. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

