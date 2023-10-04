Verum Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,438 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,706,000 after acquiring an additional 128,237,611 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $880,055,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $742,922,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,167,000 after buying an additional 5,203,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after buying an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.0 %

ATVI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.87. 1,291,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,313,070. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.91. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Activision Blizzard

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.