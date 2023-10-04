Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises about 4.0% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.14. 1,649,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,752,395. The stock has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

