Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 174,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,647,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOWL shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other Bowlero news, Director John Alan Young purchased 4,900 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,319.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Alan Young bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,319.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 233.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

