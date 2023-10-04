Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.16. 97,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,535. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $36.22.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

