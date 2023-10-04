Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $349,081,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Honeywell International by 367.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Honeywell International by 4,671.8% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,046,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.22 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

