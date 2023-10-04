The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,781,000 after purchasing an additional 694,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.66. The stock had a trading volume of 276,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,670. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

