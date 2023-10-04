Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded up $5.36 on Wednesday, reaching $546.60. The company had a trading volume of 185,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,589. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $568.53 and its 200 day moving average is $529.22. The company has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.99, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Guggenheim upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total transaction of $419,711.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,273.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total transaction of $419,711.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,273.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,141,337 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

