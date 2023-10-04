Carlson Capital Management Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.56. 382,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,953. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.58.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

