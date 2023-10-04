Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $259,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 50.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. 1,995,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,973,549. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

